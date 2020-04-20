Corona: Bundesliga ghost games according to Söder and Laschet possible again from May 9

Is there still hope for a Bundesliga sequel?

At the big Bundesliga summit at BILD Live, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (53 / CSU) and North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (59 / CDU) spoke out in favor of a Bundesliga comeback from May 9.

Laschet said in an interview with BILD boss Julian Reichelt and BILD head of sports Matthias Brügelmann: “The prerequisite is that there is a well thought-out concept. What the DFL has presented these days shows that protective measures are in place. I could imagine that we can go back to the state of the ghost games. ”

Söder: “It is a tightrope walk. We now have to be careful not to overdo it or be frivolous. Games with audience participation are completely unthinkable. Ghost games are also a tightrope walk. It is conceivable that we might be able to play such a ghost round at the earliest from May 9th. ”It is clear:“ A weekend with football is much more bearable than a weekend without football. ”

Söder also wants the Robert Koch Institute to secure the possible Bundesliga comeback: “I would like the RKI to take another look.”

Relief at the DFL

In BILD Live, DFL chief Christian Seifert was delighted to hear the politicians say: “These are positive signals that have been sent out. This gives both leagues an important perspective. “

At the same time, Seifert warned: “Politics trust us, and we and the players in particular must now be role models. This has a lot to do with hygiene measures and exemplary handling of social contacts. It is important to be disciplined, not only for the employer, but also for the fans. ”

How the season will continue is still unclear. A continuation from May 26th would be conceivable – but also a game plan from day 34 backwards is possible. According to Seifert, these topics should be discussed with the clubs from now on.

Because of the corona pandemic, the DFL had put the continuation of the season on hold after the 25th match day until further notice. Leader of the standings at the time of the interruption: Bayern Munich (55 points) ahead of Borussia Dortmund (51) and RB Leipzig (50). Fortuna Düsseldorf (22) is currently on the relegation site in front of Werder Bremen (18) and SC Paderborn (16).

