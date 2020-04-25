Corona: Football season in Netherlands canceled

DThe Dutch soccer association KNVB is facing a wave of lawsuits after the end of the season in the Eredivisie and the second division. Some clubs are dissatisfied with the decision to end the season without champions, promoted and relegated players – a decision in which, according to media reports, the majority of the clubs were overruled by the association. Resistance is particularly strong in second-placed AZ Alkmaar, in the cup finalists FC Utrecht and in the two top clubs of the Eerste Divisie, which are now not advancing.

Alkmaar, who was at the top with leaders Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, wants to take action against the KNVB decision, according to AZ sports director Robert Eenhoorn.

But Ajax also has to be patient after the cancellation and continue to wait for his 35th title. The record champion took first place after 25 league games only because of the better goal difference, but Alkmaar won the return game against the record champion – and should argue accordingly in a trial. In addition: Ajax was nominated for the play-offs of the Champions League, Alkmaar, on the other hand, only “only” participates in the second qualifying round for the premier class.

“As a player and as a club you want to be a champion, of course,” said Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar: “It is a shame that we have not been declared champions, but in this situation it may be understandable. There are more important things at the moment than football. ”Former Bundesliga goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall, who has been with PSV Eindhoven since last summer, also supported van der Sars statements. “Now you know that you will definitely not continue the season. But that’s okay. If you say that you cannot guarantee everyone’s health, you have to take consequences, and that means just canceling the season, ”said the 29-year-old at Sky Sport News HD.

Because the cup final between Feyenoord Rotterdam and FC Utrecht was canceled, the association faces another lawsuit. As Utrecht’s majority shareholder Frans van Seumeren told Dutch television broadcaster NOS, he wanted to hire “the best lawyers in the country” to go to court and to file suit against the KNVB with the relevant bodies of the European Football Union (Uefa).

Van Seumeren feels disadvantaged because Utrecht would have qualified for the Europa League if they won the cup. The KNVB rejected the proposal to play the cup final after September 1.

The top five places in the league entitle you to participate in international business. Sixth with one game less, FC Utrecht went away empty-handed. In a win in the catch-up game, Utrecht would have displaced fifth Willem II Tilburg. So the Tilburg were reported by the KNVB for the Europa League preliminary round. The KNVB followed the Uefa guidelines when awarding the tickets for the international competitions.

There is also resentment in the Dutch lower house: SC Cambuur and De Graafschap, the two best clubs in the second division, are also likely to take legal action. “It feels like the biggest shame in the history of Dutch sport,” said Cambuur manager Henk De Jong on Dutch television. His team had an eleven point lead over the play-off spots when the league was interrupted.

The Dutch government had banned major events until September 1. The end of the season was then only a matter of form.