Corona in sports: wrong number games (neue-deutschland.de)

Twenty million euros – a few days ago Frank Bohmann, head of the Handball Bundesliga (HBL), called this sum as a matter of course. The clubs in the Handball Bundesliga would lose a total of 20 million euros if the season had to be stopped. On average, every club would have to put up with a loss of more than one million euros, Bohmann calculated.

The clubs in the league will probably decide by Tuesday that the current season will be canceled – but the clubs will not remain seated at 20 million euros. The actual losses threaten the existence of many clubs. However, they are significantly below the amount shown by the league boss.

At the moment every professional club in Germany is fighting more or less promisingly for survival, because the basis of the business, the sporting competition, has broken down. Handball boss Bohmann is also concerned about the Bundesliga and the continuation of the whole league, but his calculation is rather one-sided.

It stipulates that, in addition to the lack of revenue in ticketing, the clubs would also have to compensate season ticket buyers and sponsors. The clubs would be forced to do this as soon as they were asked to do so. However, this is rarely the case. “We get a lot of positive feedback from our fans and sponsors,” says Jennifer Kettemann. Like the managing director of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, the managers of many competitors have also recently expressed themselves.

In addition, cost reductions alleviate the minus: the clubs responded to the corona pandemic with short-time work allowance, and the professionals waived part of their salaries at all clubs. In addition, there are no travel expenses, and there are no more expenses for running home games. “We’ll make it through June,” says Bob Hanning, manager of the Berlin Foxes. Until the regular end of the season on June 30, the Bundesliga clubs are likely to hold out despite the end of the season. On the other hand, it becomes problematic if the ban on major events is not only valid until the end of August, but much longer.

This also applies to football, where the German Football League (DFL) calculated that the clubs of the first two division classes would be at risk of € 720 million by the end of the season if the season did not end. On closer inspection, this sum is also not sustainable and could become obsolete anyway, because the partners in the TV marketing industry are obviously willing to pay a final installment for the 2019/20 season, even if it should be canceled.

In the 3rd league, however, a dispute has arisen among the 20 clubs as to whether the season should be ended with sports games or canceled. The supporters of ghost games rely on a paper circulated by the German Football Association (DFB), which shows a loss of 30 million euros across the league if the ball no longer rolls. If clubs were actually to lose an average of 1.5 million euros, 80 percent of all clubs would be insolvent.

However, the reality is different, because almost all clubs save large parts of their salary costs through the use of short-time work benefits. That would no longer be possible if the game continued. On average, the third division teams spent more than 200,000 euros a month on their professional teams in the past season. Due to reduced expenses, most third division clubs are able to overcome the current season without mandatory insolvency.

There are exceptions, but according to Bob Hanning, this is not only due to the corona pandemic. “Anyone who has had problems before could get caught now,” says the manager of Berliner Füchse, referring not only to handball, but to professional sports as a whole: “We won’t be able to save everyone.” That will apply, even though the losses in professional leagues in Germany turn out to be significantly lower than announced in the media.