Corona killed him for the game of his life

Getty Images 1/8 Florian Kamberi: The Swiss-Albanian has been playing for the Rangers since the winter break.

keystone-sda.ch 2/8 The striker from Lachen SZ is also experiencing soaring in the Europa League (here against Braga).

AFP 3/8 Kamberi accelerates in the first knockout round first leg against Leverkusen – but then Corona pulls the plug in Scotland.







Sven Thomann / Blicksport 7/8 2016 is the dual citizen for the Swiss U21 nationals against England on the ball.

Sven Thomann / Blicksport 8/8 Kamberi reaches GC from Karlsruhe via GC.

Debut in front of 50,012 fans! When Florian Kamberi (25) first appeared as a Rangers player in Ibrox Park in early February, the striker from Lachen SZ had a dream come true. “When I moved to Scotland two years ago, it was my second game against the Rangers,” says Kamberi to SonntagsBlick, “since then I have dreamed of playing for them myself.”

It has been a reality since this winter. After 30 goals in 84 games for the Edinburgh club Hibernian, the Rangers loan the Albanian-Swiss dual citizen. «A club with an incredible dimension. Everything is at its finest. The infrastructure is outstanding and the staff is huge, »says the ex-GC attacker, audibly enthusiastically.

But just on the day before the legendary Glasgow derby against league leader Celtic, Kamberi is stopped suddenly. Instead of running up in the Ibrox witches cauldron, which was sold out with 50,817 fans, the Old Firm is canceled. Football in Scotland also surrenders to the corona virus. Kamberi: “It would have been the biggest game in my career. I should have played in my first old firm from the start. Obviously the annoyance annoyed me. But now there are more important things than football. »

Training under world star Steven Gerrard

The Rangers are still training. Under a very big name: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard (39) has been head coach since 2018. «Gerrard told me that he had been scouting me for a year and a half. He is really a big fan of mine », Kamberi is amazed when he arrives in Glasgow. The Swiss ex-Under-21 international continues: «I have huge respect for him. He had a world career, so you can absorb every tip from him. As a guy, he is in a class of his own, he takes care of us players extremely well. »

Gerrard brings Kamberi and Gheorghe Hagi’s son Ianis (21) in winter to compensate for the loss of England star Jermain Defoe (37) and to have new alternatives on the offensive. “Gerrard appreciates my dynamism and that I can infect my teammates with my energy and sweep away the fans,” says Kamberi, who was first asked for the Albanian Nati in autumn.

«I want to stay here long term»

But despite the famous coach – the “most successful club in the world” with 54 championship titles and 33 cup victories is still longing for the first title since the bankruptcy in 2012 and the resurgence in 2016. Arch-rival Celtic is on course for the title again this year. The Rangers are still in the Europa League. In the round of 16 first leg against Leverkusen (Kamberi plays from 53.) there is a 1: 3 in front of 47,494 fans – it is the last game before the Corona out.

Now Florian’s loan expires in the summer. “I really want to stay here long term,” says Kamberi, who has already been well received by the Kosovo Albanian diaspora in Glasgow.