Corona virus notice? Most cases on board US aircraft carriers are symptom-free

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Comprehensive testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-affected US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have indicated the pandemic: Most positive cases have affected asymptomatic seafarers so far.

The ability for the coronavirus to spread mostly secretly to a population of largely young, healthy, symptom-free people could have a significant impact on U.S. policymakers who are considering how and when to reopen the economy .

Questions are again raised about the extent to which US tests only detect those who are suspected of being infected and actually spread the virus in the US and around the world.

The Navy’s review of the entire 4,800-strong crew of the aircraft carrier – which is 94% complete – was an extraordinary step in a headline-grabbing case that has already led to the dismissal of the aircraft carrier’s captain and the resignation of civil servants.

According to Navy, approximately 60 percent of the over 600 seafarers who have tested positive so far have shown no symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially fatal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The service did not speculate on how many might develop symptoms later or remain asymptomatic.

“Regarding COVID-19, we learn that stealth in the form of an asymptomatic transmission is the enemy’s secret power,” said Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, naval surgeon general.

The number is above the 25% to 50% range that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the Coronavirus Task Force offered by President Donald Trump, on April 5.

‘DISCONCERTING’ DATA FOR PENTAGON

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a television interview on Thursday that the number of asymptomatic cases in the airline was “worrying”.

“It has revealed a new dynamic to this virus: it can be transmitted by normal, healthy people who have no idea that they are carrying it,” Esper told NBC’s “Today” morning show.

The story goes on

Such data poses challenges to the Pentagon that is used around the world, sometimes in confined spaces such as submarines, ships, and aircraft.

Testing of the entire military is not yet possible due to the still limited testing capacity, officials say, and it is impossible to identify enough cases without testing if most of the cases are asymptomatic.

The number of fatalities in US corona viruses – the highest in the world – rose to over 31,000 on Thursday after doubling in a week.

It also claimed the life of a sailor from Theodore Roosevelt this week. Five other crew members are hospitalized.

FIGURES UNKNOWN

Nevertheless, Theodore Roosevelt’s case offers a case study for researchers on how the virus asymptomatically spreads in a limited environment among mostly younger adults.

This cohort has been somewhat underrepresented in epidemiological data, said William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“The results are of tremendous interest because the percentage of asymptomatic people is simply not known,” said Schaffner when asked about the Navy’s data.

Vice Admiral Phillip Sawyer, a deputy chief of naval operations at the heart of the coronavirus response efforts, presented the 60% figure on Wednesday in a call to a small group of reporters.

But he refused to speculate about the effects.

“I don’t know if we can prove anything else,” said Sawyer.

“I agree that we are providing some data that some other organizations may not have.”

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)