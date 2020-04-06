Coronavirus: “Al-Khelaïfi shows courage to defend French football”

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, French football, in full panic, has displayed a somewhat shining face of division. Everyone goes with their idea or their little sentence. A hardly productive cacophony which Bernard Caïazzo, president of the Premier League union (which brings together twenty clubs) and “90% of the football economy”, wants to end. “We are all in the same boat, big, small, and not in a process of rivalry, ensures the president of the supervisory board of ASSE. Our goal is to not leave anyone by the side of the road. “

As Nicolas Holveck, the president of Rennes, underlines, “the objective is to finish the season to preserve our resources but the recovery scenarios will be dictated by the government and UEFA which wants to harmonize the calendars, so our job is adapt to it and anticipate it ”. Bernard Caïazzo continues: “We still have time. One should not force either one way or the other. Saying that we have to stop is impossible. We would face sanctions from UEFA, which quickly took back Belgium and was right to do so. We must function in the army and send the best in their area of ​​competence. “

“A transfer window lengthened by several months”

Not elected to the League, Gérard Lopez, the president of Lille, was responsible for the economic component. “In Lille, 300 families are directly impacted and 147 indirect providers,” he explains. If the TV rights are not paid, it would be 300 million euros less for the clubs. But the time lag will be even greater after, with the transfer window which had brought 700 million euros this season to French clubs, and the Mediapro contract (L1 broadcaster from the next season for 780 million euros per season) . UEFA is considering a transfer window extended by several months. “

For cash requirements and to pay its heavy salary costs, clubs can negotiate with their banks or obtain a loan. Lopez also wants to look international. “I could just take care of Lille, but all the clubs must have access to this funding,” he explains. The investment funds which exist in the whole world, in particular in England and in the United States, are accustomed to act quickly, via guarantees. If done right, it can be finalized in a few weeks. “