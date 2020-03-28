Coronavirus and Formula 1 – Save what can be saved

The Group A World Championship scheduled for Zurich and Lausanne from May 8 to 24, 2020 has been canceled. The International Federation (IIHF) made this decision after a meeting of its executive council.

The reason is of course the coronavirus pandemic, says the IIHF in a press release. “It is a harsh reality that must be accepted by the ice hockey family,” said René Fasel, president of the IIHF in the press release. “The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts on the part of governments to combat its spread. The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We must leave sport aside for now and support governments and the ice hockey family, “said the Fribourgeois.

“We accept this decision of the IIHF board,” admits Gian Gilli, secretary general of the organizing committee for the World Championship in Switzerland, cited in the press release. “But of course, it’s a huge disappointment for the organizing committee,” said Gilli. All preparation matches (in Lausanne, Zug, Lugano, Bolzano and in Latvia) are logically canceled.

Weibel and Fischer in solidarity

“It is clear to all of us that holding the World Championship and international matches is not possible under the current circumstances, said Lars Weibel, director of national teams, in a press release from the federation. We are looking forward to this tournament and we worked very hard. It’s a big blow for the players, the staff, the Organizing Committee, the Federation and of course for our loyal supporters. But the health of the Swiss population has top priority I hope that our country will overcome this crisis quickly. “

Coach Patrick Fischer obviously shares these opinions and supports the decision of the IIHF: “This is an extraordinary situation which requires extraordinary measures. In these difficult times, sport is secondary. For us, the main thing is that everyone take responsibility for the good of the health of our people. I hope that the whole country shows solidarity and that we help each other. As in ice hockey, solidarity is more important than ever ” . Lars Weibel and Patrick Fischer both hope that the World Championship can take place in Switzerland next year.

In 2021? Not sure

The IIHF also explains that it and the organizing committee had taken out insurance against this type of risk. They should therefore not suffer great losses. The IIHF congress to be held during the World Cup from May 21 to 23 in Zurich is also postponed.

The World Cup will not be contested this year in another country. The IIHF will now discuss to find a solution to relocate the World Championship in Switzerland but nothing says that it will be in 2021.

The IIHF must now find a solution to adjust its calendar for future years since the next five World Championships have already been awarded. In 2021, Minsk (BLR) and Riga (LAT) will host the world games before Tampere and Helsinki in 2022, St Petersburg in 2023, Prague and Ostrava in 2024 and Sweden and Denmark in 2025.

The IIHF will announce in the coming days which ticket refund policy will be introduced.