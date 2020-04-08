Coronavirus: Another 938 patients die in the UK

Another 938 coronavirus patients died in British hospitals, for a total of 7,097.

The Ministry of Health announced that on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. 232,708 people were tested, of whom 60,733 tested positive.

A total of 282,074 tests were performed, of which 14,682 were performed on Tuesday.

There were 828 other deaths in England, of which 6,483 now.

The latest figures released by NHS England include newly confirmed deaths from hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Patients ranged in age from 22 to 103 years and 46 (35 to 96 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

The highest number of coronavirus deaths occurred in London at 201, followed by 171 in the Midlands, where a temporary mortuary is nearing completion at Birmingham Airport.

Three numbers were also reported: the northwest with 128, the southeast with 120 and the northeast with 101.

There were 70 deaths in the east of England and 37 in the south west.

This is the largest increase that NHS England has seen overall.

The other home countries have also reported an increase in deaths:

Together with the total number of NHS England, these numbers rose to 936 daily.

However, the different home countries collect their numbers at different times of the day, so sometimes there are discrepancies between the total number of UK governments when the individual numbers are added together.

The recent surge was due to the growing feeling that the UK suspension will extend beyond the original timeframe that ends on Monday.

The British have been living under strict movement restrictions for the past few weeks since the Prime Minister announced unprecedented measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease.

said Health Minister Edward Argar on Kay Burley @ breakfast It was "not the right moment" to make changes, and the Cabinet should make every decision if none Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He remains in the intensive care unit but is said to respond to the treatment of his coronavirus symptoms.

The decentralized government of Wales has already confirmed its measures to remain over the Easter weekend and take the blocking further than the three weeks created by Downing Street last month.