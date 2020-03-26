Coronavirus: Arsenal doctor consults other clubs over when players should return to training

Arsenal have been in discussions with medical staff from across the Premier League as they decide on whether or not their players should return to the training ground this week.

The club’s players have been in self-isolation for nearly two weeks after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

The recommended 14 days of isolation ends on Tuesday, meaning the squad could be allowed to train together again towards the end of the week.

And The Telegraph report that club doctor Gary O-Driscoll has called upon the expertise of other Premier League doctors before deciding how to proceed.

The self-isolation period may be coming to an end but there is still a good chance players and staff will be told to stay at home for longer, given the increased emphasis on social distancing.

The club are also aware their situation is more serious considering they are based in London, the area of the country worst hit by Covid-19.

Arteta is believed to be well on the way to recovery and there have been no reports of any other members of the club having been affected by the virus.

The players are staying in shape, courtesy of tailored fitness plans and equipment that has been sent to their homes.

All football in England is suspended until at least April 30 but it is highly likely that period will be extended.

The season should eventually be completed with the FA bending their own rules to extend the campaign indefinitely.