Coronavirus: Barcelona are furloughing staff despite Lionel Messi and Co’s big pay cuts

For a fair assessment of the financial situation Barcelona find themselves in, just ask the head of the biggest television company in Spain: Mediapro.

Jaume Roures is a Barca fan as well as the head of the company that owns the international rights of La Liga.

Asked if he thought it was viable for Barcelona to try to sign Neymar, after everything that has happened he did not hold back.

Roures told El Mundo: ‘Barca were already suffering a major crisis before the coronavirus. Now they have lost money from merchandising and from their museum – money that they will not get back.

‘It’s unthinkable that they can spend €100m or €150m that they don’t have on signing Neymar or that there is some kind of swap to be done. What could they possibly use to swap for Neymar? Send them Messi? Or Griezmann? These are things that people say to appear intelligent but show completely the opposite.’

So far only four clubs have used the Spanish government’s furloughing equivalent ‘ERTE’ scheme which gives them state help to pay their staff while the crisis lasts.

Part of the reason they met with such animosity from the players was that they were the first to join the state aid scheme which involves the government paying up to 70 per cent of temporarily laid-off employees’ wages up to a monthly limit of around €1,500 (£1,318).

What was the rush? Barcelona captains Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergio Roberto asked. Real Madrid had not applied the ERTE. Would it not have been better to wait to see what scenario awaited Spanish football once it becomes clear if the season will be resumed with fans, without fans, or not at all?

Barcelona claim pre-crisis they were on course to go past their pre-season target of €1billion in revenue. President Josep Bartomeu said: ‘Before February we were operating at an even better rate than we had predicted. It was the highest rate in our history.’ So why then the rush to lay-off staff?

The call for state assistance suggests the talk is bluff. Spending €120m plus €40m in add-ons on Philippe Coutinho and €105m plus €40m in add-ons for Ousmane Dembele has been disastrous for the club. Paying €120m for Antoine Griezmann is not being viewed as much better in terms of value for money either.

At first the club seem to be blaming the players. It was easy to make Messi, who earns around €131m a year look like the bad guy.

Messi, fuming at the insinuation, eventually went on the attack. It had already emerged that he had donated €1m to two hospitals – one in Catalonia and one in Argentina and he then took to Instagram to say: ‘It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass, adding pressure for us to do what we were always going to do anyway.’

Roures agrees there was a deliberate attempt to point the finger. He told El Mundo: ‘Instead of facing the problems head on, they started muck slinging in the media.’

Asked if he thought Messi could get sick of the board, he added: ‘He must already be very sick. It’s not the first time. But I don’t think he will leave. Where would he be any better off than at Barcelona?’

Messi won the PR battle hands down with the gesture to take a further cut to cover the wages of the non-football staff.

It wasn’t long ago that Messi publicly called out sporting director Eric Abidal for suggesting it was the players who got Ernesto Valverde the sack. And the club have also still been accused of paying money to a social media company that then planted negative stories about club figures at odds with the board.

They have since parted company with the firm I3 Ventures, although it’s still not clear why the company was paid in three separate payments meaning that the amount was never so high that it had to be included in public records.

After the players’ pledge, the club said that the gesture, while appreciated, did not completely cover the wages of the staff. The ‘ERTE’ was accepted by the government earlier this week. It will only last until the end of the State of Alarm declared in Spain which should be lifted at the end of April. It has been back-dated to the start of the State of Alarm so it will end up covering around seven weeks.

If LaLiga president Javier Tebas comes good on his proposals to bring football back at the end of May at the earliest, then the nightmare scenario of a €1billion hole in Spanish football finances will be avoided.

But Tebas has made it clear that, at least at first, football will be played behind closed doors. So Barcelona will continue to feel the effects of no museum tours, ticket sales, or merchandising revenue.

The club museum last season generated around €60million and the club shop last season made €86million. Barcelona have the biggest stadium in Spain so playing in empty arenas will also effect them more than any other club.

It’s a tough time for Barcelona. They started the season announcing record projected revenue of over €1billion. They are going to finish it – because of the coronavirus pandemic – missing out on that target and with considerable losses.