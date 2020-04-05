Coronavirus: Belarusian football chiefs STILL have their heads buried in the sand amid Covid-19

As the world struggles to control the spread of coronavirus, Belarus remains one of the few countries trying to downplay the importance of all-out quarantine measures.

The president has reiterated that he considers such measures grotesque if not mad. Small private businesses stall but the rest await for official signal to stop.

And the Belarusian Football Federation will definitely not be the one to cry for untimely suspension – they have already sold TV rights for the games of the national championship to as many as eleven countries, success never seen before and not likely to be emulated in the future without pandemic.

A major Russian sport broadcaster Match TV alone paid an amount close to $210,000 to show Belarusian games as Vladimir Putin extended the quarantine until the end of April. No wonder the Belarusian Football Federation will continue to hide their heads in the sand until they get a signal from above.

A number of Belarusian fan groups, including those of title contenders BATE Borisov, Shakhtyor and champions DinamoBrest, vowed to ignore the games in bid to suppress the spread of the deadly disease.

Dinamo Minsk fans have also called everyone to stay home. FC Vitebsk, coming from town with the worst Covid-19 situation in the country, have asked supporters over 65 to stay at home, and suggested that the rest followed chessboard order in the stands to keep away from each other. Later on, they decided to move the game to another venue some 200 miles away from the city.

In the meantime, a game week three clash between Dinamo Minsk and Torpedo BelAZ was played at the National Olympic Stadium in the capital of the nation last night and spectators were allowed to the venue as usual.

In fact, the only other country that keeps playing football with people in the stands is a small African nation of Burundi.

We visited the game in Minsk to see if anyone showed up to support their team despite the situation and if they are worried about contracting the virus or helping to transmit it.

Quite surprisingly, there seems to be a huge gap in the valuation of the problem between Belarusian government and the people as only a couple of dozens of supporters made it to the 22,000-seat stadium.

Three young fans claimed they were aware of the problem but were still going to continue to visit the home ground as long as it is allowed: ‘We know about coronavirus outbreak. It’s probably the right decision to suspend games to save lives but we love our club and will support it as long as we can’.

An experienced supporter told us he thought the problem was a little exaggerated: ‘Look, I witnessed Dinamo Minsk win the Soviet championship in 1982, do you want me to stay at home now? I don’t think so’.

A married couple were celebrating one of the goals and hugging: ‘It’s definitely more safe to be here, in an empty venue, than commute to work using packed subway every day or go to a supermarket…’

It’s hard to disagree, considering that no quarantine has been declared around the nation. However, it seems that Belarusian people, who tend to be very loyal to the government under normal circumstances, have made a different choice when it came to a matter of life and death and preferred to stay at home with their loved ones instead of watching football in the stands and take their chances in the face of Covid-19.

And yet, it looks like the show will go on with or without them as the Belarusian Football Federation needs to work off the much needed hundreds of thousands of dollars coming in TV rights regardless of pandemic.