Coronavirus case postpones Scotland v France Women’s Six Nations match

The match between Scotland and France in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday has been postponed as a player has contracted coronavirus.

According to Scottish Rugby, they have made the decision together with the French Rugby Federation and the Six Nations. The Scottish government has also been informed.

On Friday, a Scottish player tested positive for the virus, which has been causing havoc around the world.

In addition, seven members of Scotland’s management and players are self-isolating based on medical advice.

The player in question has been admitted to a healthcare facility, but is said to be otherwise well.

The men’s Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Sunday will be going ahead as planned, as will the U20 international match in Galashiels on Friday evening.

‘We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed,’ says Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s Chief Medical officer.

‘We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice.’

The player who has contracted the virus has not been named, and Scottish Rugby has requested privacy for the players and management involved.

Rescheduled dates are currently being discussed, and tickets for the women’s Scoutstoun match will remain valid.