Coronavirus: Chelsea offer to feed NHS workers at their corporate restaurants inside Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are continuing to do their bit during their coronavirus crisis after they offered to feed NHS workers in their corporate restaurants inside Stamford Bridge.

With football shutdown and the pandemic causing chaos across the country, the west-London side have been contributing by giving free accommodation at their on-site Millennium Hotel to hospital staff working near the stadium.

And the Blues have shown even more generosity and are keen to provide food for those who are travelling to and from work to treat those affected by the killer disease, according to the Sun.

More than 55,000 people in the UK have been infected with coronavirus and there have been over 6,000 deaths.

The pricy dineries found in Chelsea’s corporate hospitality are often frequented by sponsors, businesses and fans enjoying a meal before kick-off, but now the club will use the space for a great cause with football sidelined until at least April 30.

And with no matchday in sight for the next few weeks, the club are also reportedly exploring the possibility of creating a temporary car park for NHS staff to use in front of the stadium.

Football has been trying to give back to the community and help out where possible to help those on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.

Last week Tottenham opened their new stadium for use by the NHS, with the car park underneath the £1bn ground being used for food storage.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have made the same gesture to the NHS by offering out the Etihad for doctors and nurses to use for planning and training purposes. And on the other side of Manchester, Gary Neville has offered his Hotel Football outside Old Trafford to health workers free of charge.