Coronavirus: Clermont launches its kitty online – Fil Info – Top 14

In the midst of a health crisis, ASM Clermont decided to create its own kitty online. “The ASM Clermont Auvergne players, through their charitable association ASM SOS, decided to mobilize to come to the aid of the Clermont Ferrand University Hospital and the nursing staff who are currently fighting against the Covid-19 epidemic affecting the whole of the territory. ”, one can read on the official site of the club. All the benefits of this kitty, launched with a contribution of 10,000 euros from the club and open until April 15, will be shared between the CHU and “with other professions and caritive structures actively mobilized during this period.” ”

Generous donors will be eligible for a draw to win one of the many prizes put in play by the yellow club, among them 10 autographed shirts, 10 match places or even immersion days with the players.