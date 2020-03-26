Coronavirus: Conor McGregor donates € 1 million to protect Irish caregivers

A bully with a tender heart. Fierce in the octagon and self-centered outside, Conor McGregor is not indifferent to what is going on around him and to the epidemic of Covid-19 which is now raging in Europe. Thus, the Irish star of MMA announced Wednesday on Twitter to donate one million euros to buy protective equipment to healthcare workers in his country who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I am buying personal protective equipment for a million euros which will be distributed to all hospitals in the Leinster region involved in the fight,” McGregor said on the social network. The region is “the most affected” by the disease, he said.

“I have the impression that we are taking the right path”

Its publication is a response to the letter he received from the Minister of Finance, in which Paschal Donohoe urged him to convince his 7.9 million followers to practice social distancing, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I feel like we’re going the right way, but I just feel like we’re not going all the way,” McGregor wrote to the government of the Republic of Ireland. “I implore you: go to the end!” Thoroughly is the term we should use in these circumstances. Step by step will cost us lives, “said the MMA star.

VIDEO. MMA: eventful return for Conor McGregor