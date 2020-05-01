Coronavirus: Could all of Europe’s major football leagues fall to crisis after Ligue 1 cancellation?

After six weeks of football wilderness amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the prospect of Europe’s major leagues starting up again was like the shimmering oasis on the desert horizon for fans.

Even for those armchair supporters who don’t know their Eintracht from their elbow, the potential resumption of Germany’s Bundesliga next week was something to look forward to.

That’s because if Germany could prove that football can be played in a pandemic, and played in a safe and secure way without risking the spread of infection, then other countries would surely follow their lead.

Before long, the game would be up and running again in England, Spain, Italy and everywhere else. Sure, it wouldn’t be football as we know it, with player shouts echoing around soulless empty stadiums, but it would do for now.

But unfortunately the events of recent days have blocked out the light at the end of this long and dark tunnel.

The 2019-20 season will not be continuing in France and it’s now increasingly likely other countries will, with a sigh of resignation, start to follow suit.

Cases of Covid-19 have spiked again in Germany, pushing back plans for the Bundesliga’s return until at least May 16, the UK lockdown looks certain to be extended until June, hampering the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’, and a fierce debate is underway between clubs and the authorities in Italy.

Football in Europe and the completion of the 2019-20 season now stands very much on the precipice.

The news from France on Tuesday that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will not resume, with all sporting events banned by the government until September, came as a sobering reality check for football.

Ambitions to resume France’s top two divisions on June 17 were dashed by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who said: ‘It will not be possible to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports.’

Reports in France on Thursday said that Paris Saint-Germain, who were 12 points clear at the top, have been awarded the title.

Covid-19 has inflicted a heavy blow on France, with close to 25,000 deaths despite stringent lockdown measures. News of the season’s cancellation was a shock but nobody could argue with the decision with bigger things at stake.

But now the French government is going further. President Emmanuel Macron is actively lobbying Europe’s other major leagues – England, Germany, Italy and Spain – to follow their example and shut down the season.

The French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has started bilateral talks with counterparts across the continent. It appears the mood is beginning to shift and not in the way fans wanted.

Take Italy, dealt an absolutely devastating blow by coronavirus, where sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora’s thinking is increasingly along the lines of the French.

‘I honestly see the path for the resumption being narrower and narrower,’ he said this week. ‘The decision in France may push Italy and other European countries to follow that line.

‘If I were in the position of the club owners and chairmen, I would think about the new season. Starting training sessions again does not mean starting the season again.

‘Reading certain things, there may be a majority of club chairman ready to ask for the suspension [of the current season] to prepare for the new one in the best way.’

But Spadafora may not be entirely correct about that, with reports in Italy suggesting a bitter row is brewing with 18 of the 20 Serie A clubs keen to push on and finish the season.

It’s likely to get nasty as the debate becomes one of economic imperative versus player health and safety.

So ambitions for Italian clubs to return to training on May 4 now rest on a knife-edge and some hasty back-pedalling may have to be done in Germany too.

The Bundesliga had pencilled in May 9 as the resumption date for the top two divisions with teams already back in training – albeit in small groups – for a couple of weeks now.

A detailed back-to-action blueprint had been drawn up by the authorities involving the procurement of 25,000 testing kits at a cost of £2.2m, stringent hygiene measures inside stadiums and restrictions on the number of people in attendance.

But now the return date will be, at the earliest, May 16 as the country continues to battle the virus. We’ll now have to wait until next week for further discussions.

Coronavirus cases in Germany spiked again with the virus reproduction rate shooting back up to 1.0, described as ‘the dividing line between growth and decline.’

It means Chancellor Angela Merkel may be forced to reverse a recent easing of lockdown restrictions to avoid Germany’s hospitals being overwhelmed.

And in such circumstances, playing football is the least of anyone’s concerns.

In England, the wheels of the Premier League’s Project Restart are in motion with plans being drawn up to play the remaining 92 games of the season behind closed doors at neutral venues.

It comes as UEFA, European football’s governing body, imposes a May 25 deadline for leagues to present full plans to get going again.

The 20 top-flight clubs in England are in theory working towards a resumption on June 8 with the government reportedly keen to get football ‘up and running as soon as possible’ to lift the nation’s morale in lockdown.

And there have been some promising early signs this week with Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton all re-opening their training grounds so players can complete fitness work on their own.

But for all this enthusiasm, it’s evident that many considerable hurdles need to be overcome yet.

Not least the high likelihood the UK’s lockdown will now extend until June, scuppering plans for clubs to stage a mini pre-season with their players.

It is possible the Premier League will be able to negotiate an exemption from these restrictions to get their players back on the training ground but working in groups would break social distancing rules.

So the Premier League’s proposed timetable for clubs to return to full training on May 18 now looks ambitious to say the least with everything else then pushed back.

We’ll learn more after the latest Premier League stakeholders video conference on Friday but the government’s lockdown extension looks to have thrown a spanner in the works.

There were quite a few with reservations anyway, with Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward expressing a number of concerns this week.

‘No decisions have been made yet but we think it is possible that the initial games, particularly the ones related to finishing or trying to complete the season, will probably have to be played behind closed doors,’ he said.

‘We’re not necessarily happy with that – clearly football requires our fans in the stadium for it to be complete – but public health must come first.’

Meanwhile, as Sportsmail revealed on Thursday morning, players in the Championship and below have been told it is increasingly likely the EFL season won’t resume.

Following a board meeting, club captains and player reps have been told to relay to their team-mates the very real possibility no more football will be played in 2019-20 with the sheer number of coronavirus tests required one major issue.

That leaves Spain’s LaLiga, where league president Javier Tebas was bullish in the face of the French decision.

‘I do not understand why there would be more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line or being in a fishing boat on the high seas,’ he said.

It seems Spain will not be rushing to follow France’s lead despite being one of the hardest hit by the virus with tight lockdown restrictions only just starting to lift.

LaLiga wants to press ahead with plans to test all players and allow them to resume training, building up from individual sessions to full squad sessions in four stages.

But this week’s events elsewhere in Europe will provide food for thought and, unfortunately, the reality is that top class football may not be returning to our TV screens as soon as we hoped.