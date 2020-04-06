Coronavirus “could wipe out Brazil’s indigenous people”

Indigenous women

According to health experts, there is a risk that indigenous communities in the Amazon region and elsewhere in Brazil will be “wiped out” by the corona virus.

Respiratory diseases – such as those that develop from the influenza virus – are already the main cause of death for local communities.

By Sunday April 5, Brazil had reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases of Covid 19 and 486 deaths.

The infections initially concentrated on the industrialized state of São Paulo. However, they have now spread across the country, including indigenous areas in the Amazon Basin that are as large as France and Spain combined.

The first case among indigenous peoples was registered in the state of Amazonas.

Indigenous groups make up 0.5% of the Brazilian population

“There is an incredible risk that the virus will spread and eradicate in local communities,” says Dr. Sofia Mendonça, researcher at the University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

Dr. Mendonça is the coordinator of a university-led health project among indigenous peoples in the catchment area of ​​the Xingu River in the Amazon rainforest.

She fears that the coronavirus could have effects similar to previous severe outbreaks of highly contagious respiratory diseases such as measles.

In the 1960s, measles outbreak among members of the Yanomami community who lived near the Venezuela border killed 9% of those infected.

“Everyone gets sick and you lose all old people, their wisdom and social organization,” says Dr. Mendonça. “It’s chaos.”

In response to the Covid 19 pandemic, some communities are planning to split into smaller groups and seek refuge in the forest. In this way, they have avoided extinction during past epidemics.

“They will collect material needed for hunting and fishing, and set up camps that will wait for the dust to settle,” she says.

Some groups plan to escape the pandemic by taking refuge in the forest

Many communities lack the means to reduce the risk of infection, e.g. B. washing hands with soap and water or hand disinfectant.

People also often live in close proximity and share bowls and glasses, both of which help infectious diseases spread faster.

They are now advised to stop sharing utensils and use traditional seclusion practices – such as those used in postnatal women – to isolate people with the symptoms of Covid-19.

Indigenous communities also live in areas where access to health care is restricted, particularly in intensive care beds.

Take measures yourself

With the virus spreading across Brazil, many are wondering whether the government will try to protect indigenous groups that make up 0.5% of the population.

President Jair Bolsonaro is seen by many indigenous leaders as the enemy of their cause. He said Brazil’s indigenous areas were too large and their natural resources should be shared with the rest of the population.

While many governors and mayors have imposed restrictions on reducing infections, the president has compared the coronavirus to a “little flu” and has been in favor of reopening schools and shopping centers.

Given the government’s inaction, several indigenous organizations have asked their communities to stop traveling to cities and prevent visitors from entering their territory.

“Whoever is a true friend understands our fragility. Let’s keep the coronavirus away from the villages,” said a banner posted by native Karajá people on a street in Mato Grosso State.

Even with such precautions, experts say that Covid-19 is likely to reach some villages at some point and that it will be necessary to isolate the sick before they infect people who are in contact with them.

Experts also warn of the serious threat that the corona virus poses to indigenous groups who are already in voluntary isolation.

According to the Federal Agency for Indigenous Affairs, Funai, there are 107 known indigenous groups in the Brazilian Amazon that have no contact with the outside world.

However, illegal loggers, hunters and evangelical missionaries are active in their area. And indigenous organizations and NGOs say that there has been a sharp surge in ideas in recent years.

The Funai budget has also been cut by successive administrations, making it difficult for the agency to protect distant communities.

There are now fears that the fight against the corona virus will further reduce its resources to protect the forest and the people living in it.

While most indigenous groups agree that they should avoid visiting cities to reduce the risk of infection, many leaders say that people can go hungry if they don’t have access to markets.

In São Gabriel da Cachoeira, an Amazonian community bordering Colombia and Venezuela, thousands of members of local groups travel by boat to the city every month to receive pensions and access to state money transfer programs.

The expansion of such programs in the past few decades means that some communities have stopped looking for and growing their own food and now rely on it to survive.

Marivelton Baré, president of the Federation of Rio Negro (Foirn) Indigenous Organizations, says that many local communities are “panicked”.

“We have to bring the food to the villages so that they don’t expose themselves at this critical moment,” he says.

There are no ventilators in the São Gabriel da Cachoeira hospital. Therefore, a seriously ill patient would have to be sent to the capital of Amazonas, Manaus – a 1,000 km boat ride away.

On condition of anonymity, a nurse who works for the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) says that her staff do not have test kits to detect Covid-19 and that there are not enough protective masks and other equipment to cover cases in indigenous villages to treat .

The Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health monitors the spread of Covid-19

Sesai himself told the BBC that it had “provided a number of technical documents to instruct indigenous peoples, managers, and employees to take measures to prevent coronavirus infection.”

The agency added that all health teams had received patient treatment training.

However, fears of food shortages in the villages were not commented on.

Funai, the federal agency for indigenous affairs, did not say how it would fight hunger and land invasions during the pandemic.

Mr Baré says the government had offered no help and people would start ignoring the advice to stay in their villages when their food supplies ran out.

“If the choice is either infected or hungry, most will choose the first one,” he warns. “Then the consequences will be bad.”