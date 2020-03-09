Coronavirus crisis may affect Spurs, Chelsea and Rangers as German health minister calls for ban

The coronavirus crisis may prevent Tottenham, Chelsea and Rangers fans travelling to cheer their teams on after the German health minister proposed cancelling large scale events with more than 1,000 people.

In the Champions League, Tottenham are due to travel to RB Leipzig for the second leg of their last-16 clash with a 1-0 deficit on March 10 while Bayern Munich are scheduled to host Chelsea on March 18.

Rangers also face a two-legged Europa League last-16 tie against Bayern Leverkusen with the return trip on March 19.

Games in Italy were played behind closed doors this weekend, while a host of other sporting events have been suspended in a bid to stop the virus spreading further.

‘After many discussions with those responsible, I emphatically encourage the cancellation of events with more than 1,000 participants until further notice,’ German health minister Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter.

Warnings have also been issued by German Football League chief Christian Seifert that the season must finish by mid-May with the 2020 Euros this summer and issues of promotion and relegation to decide.

A number of high-profile events including Berlin’s travel fest ITB, industrial show Hannover Messe and the Leipzig book fair have already been stopped.