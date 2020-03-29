Coronavirus: Djokovic donates one million euros to Serbia – rts.ch

Novak Djokovic has donated a million euros to Serbia to help it fight the coronavirus, he said Friday, giving his fans a taste of his life at the time of confinement.

“Our donation is intended for the purchase of respirators which are essential to save lives and for the purchase of other sanitary equipment”, said the world no1 during a video conference organized by its spokesmen in Belgrade.

“Nole”, who usually lives in Monaco, is currently with his family in Marbella, Spain, where he respects the isolation measures decreed by the authorities.

Djokovic said he strives to keep “a positive mind” in the face of the pandemic and that he enjoys spending time with his family. “I’m going to post on social networks soon physical exercises that I practice in our apartment “, he announced.

agencies / alt