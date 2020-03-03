Coronavirus fears: Spring Grand Sumo Tournament to be held behind closed doors for the 1st time in history

The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament which is set to take place in Japan next week will be held without spectators for the first time in history, as the country battles the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Japan Sumo Association’s (JSA) board of directors announced the decision during Sunday’s extraordinary session in Osaka, turning down proposals to cancel or postpone the event.

The move comes after the Japanese government’s request to consider cancelling mass gatherings in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading further, with 900 cases detected in the country.

“We made this decision to help end the spread of the infection,” the JSA said. “We ask for your understanding.”

Sumo wrestlers wearing masks at Shin-Osaka station, ahead of the Sumo Spring Grand Tournament. Image from the Japan Times https://t.co/QbDWW1qED4pic.twitter.com/ffluTsvRwj — Annabelle Williams (@anblwilliams) February 27, 2020

The 15-day meet which was completely sold out with over 7,000 sumo fans expected to attend each day will be televised on Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

The event might be cancelled completely if one of the participants is diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the dangerous infection has already affected many sporting events in Japan, with the country’s football league, the J-League, suspending all of its games until March 15.

Japan Rugby Top League has also postponed 16 matches amid coronavirus fears.

Earlier this week, Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said that Tokyo Olympics organizers have three months to decide whether or not the 2020 Summer Games should be held as scheduled amid the worsening spread of the deadly coronavirus.