Coronavirus: Freeride in his living room and explodes the Web – Sports News: Winter sports

Freeride at home: confined like the rest of the Spanish, the Barcelonan Philipp Klein Herrero (28 years old) filmed himself climbing and then hurtling down a mountain of ski sheets in his living room, for a video that did the trick of the web on Saturday.

“I had a spark of creativity,” said this amateur skier and videographer, who was forced to give up a freeride ski trip to France to comply with the confinement instructions due to the epidemic of new coronavirus, but who caught up with a video project called “Freeride at home”, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social networks.

Confined to Barcelona, ​​director and skier Philipp Klein Herrero decided to make a short film about his indoor freeride session. ??????? And the result is pretty cool ????# ContainmentDay19 #COVID? 19 pic.twitter.com/YIbd7kA1NE – Antoine Llorca ???? (@antoinellorca) April 4, 2020

It cancels “La Grave”

“The day that Spain decreed the containment of the whole country, I had a bus ticket to go to La Grave, in France, for a week skiing with my family. It was the freeride trip for which I had saved all year long, everything was planned, ”says Philipp Klein Herrero, mechanical engineer at Seat.

“I could have gotten on this bus, but when I saw that the situation was getting crazier minute by minute, I decided that it was a little immoral to go skiing while people were dying in Spain. even if France had not yet decreed containment. So I decided to stay at home, and too bad for tickets and reservations, ”explains this mountain and photography enthusiast, born in Germany and arrived in Spain at the age of eight.

“A spark of creativity”

On the 57-second video, made in stop-motion, we see the author of the project waking up in a sleeping bag in his living room, then climb a mountain of white sheets with an ice ax, before descending it by chaining the figures to skis … all filmed from the ceiling.

“I have seen a lot of funny videos of people doing outdoor sports at home. So I wanted to do the same, but my idea was not clear. Then suddenly, I had a spark of creativity: I spent a day with my brain on fire, thinking about this project, drawing everything on a storyboard. But I didn’t know if it was technically feasible with the limited means I had at home, ”says Philippe Klein Herrero.

“On Thursday morning, I saw that there was a good light outside, so I got started. I moved all the furniture, mounted all the lights, hung the camera on the ceiling, and in six hours, everything was in the box, ”he says.

AFP