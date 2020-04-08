Coronavirus: French doctor insists Lyon’s clash with Juventus caused an explosion of cases

A French doctor has insisted Lyon’s Champions League clash with Juventus in February caused a mass outbreak of coronavirus.

Marcel Garrigou-Grandchamp, a retired Lyon doctor, told Gazzetta Dello Sport ‘football was an accelerator of the epidemic’.

The doctor published a chart which showed there was an explosion of COVID-19 cases across Lyon exactly two weeks later after the clash at the Groupama Stadium.

French outlet Le Parisien raised concerns about another match in which Paris Saint-Germain played Borussia Dortmund on March 11.

The tie was held behind closed doors but at least 5,000 PSG fans gathered around the Parc des Prince to support their side from outside.

This is despite the French government installing prohibitions of gatherings over a thousand people to try and stem the disease.

France had only 492 cases of coronavirus on March 11 and the nation now has nearly 60,000 cases with over 5,000 people killed as a result of the illness.

Lyon won the last-16 first leg 1-0 before the second leg was suspended with Italy in complete lockdown.

Football suddenly came to a halt after the second legs of the last-16 Champions League ties with most major leagues suspending their seasons.