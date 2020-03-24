Coronavirus: gathered in an emergency, French football shows a facade unit

While many dissensions have been heard for several days, the small world of French professional football is trying to display a front unit in the midst of a coronavirus health crisis.

“At a time of general mobilization, the LFP office calls on all the players in the professional football ecosystem, clubs, players, coaches and also broadcasters to show their unity and solidarity in order to get through this unprecedented crisis “, Ensures a press release published Monday evening by the League (LFP). The words are not enough to erase the strong tensions of these last hours.

The Bureau of the League’s Administrative Council met on Monday afternoon as a matter of urgency. The creation of a steering committee supposed to find solutions for professional football had caused an uproar among small clubs.

A common text that does not hide the cacophony

This hastily assembled committee brought together the most powerful decision-makers in French football: Noël Le Graët (president of the French Federation), Didier Quillot (general director of the League) and five club presidents: Jean-Michel Aulas (OL ), Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (PSG), Jacques-Henri Eyraud (OM), Bernard Caïazzo (President of the Premier League) and Claude Michy (President of the UCPF).

The latter, who represents most of the Ligue 2 clubs, refused to participate in this committee. The stupor of the clubs not invited to the big table forced Nathalie Boy de la Tour, president of the LFP, to regain control.

Exceptionally extended to the presidents and vice-presidents of the colleges of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and still in the presence of Noël Le Graët, this Monday’s meeting made it possible to draft a common text, which is not enough to hide the cacophony.

Objective: finish June 30

The priority objective is always to “end the season no later than June 30, 2020 or possibly July 15”. At the same time, Bernard Caïazzo recognized this weekend that it would be difficult to resume before June 15…

While the containment measures could soon be reinforced, the League office “will support all government initiatives which will allow high performance athletes to be able to train again as soon as possible”.

Newsletter – Essential news Every morning, the news seen by Le Parisien