Coronavirus has been found in Italian forward Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli, an Italian forward, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 31-year-old is being held in isolation at his home in Italy, according to Adana Demirspor.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday, Mario Balotelli, an Italian footballer, was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to his Turkish club.

Balotelli, 31, felt symptoms and underwent a COVID-19 PCR test in Italy, which later came back positive, according to Adana Demirspor on Twitter.

Balotelli has been placed in isolation at his home in Italy and will remain there for the foreseeable future, according to the Spor Toto Super Lig club. His treatment has also begun.

Balotelli’s teammates wished him a speedy recovery.

On Monday, January 14, Adana Demirspor will play Fenerbahce Istanbul in a Super Lig match.

Because of his health, Balotelli is expected to miss the game at Ulker Stadium.

In July 2021, the former Inter Milan and Manchester City forward moved to Adana Demirspor from Monza, Italy.

In 2008-2010, he was a three-time Italian champion with Inter.

In 2010, Balotelli played a key role in Inter’s UEFA Champions League victory.

With Manchester City, he won the English Premier League in 2012.