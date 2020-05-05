Coronavirus: How Europe’s top league will react to Ligue 1 cancelling their season

After France made the shock announcement that there will be no football until September, ending the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons, all eyes now turn to their European rivals.

The decision sent shockwaves through football and arrived as a red flag to the Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga as they all plot to finish the season by UEFA’s imposed deadline of August 2.

Germany are working towards bringing action back to the Bundesliga at the start of May while clubs in England, Italy and Spain are drawing up plans to return to training, initially designed to respect social distancing rules.

But while the government decision only directly affects mass events in France, it will prove hard to ignore the fact that ending one of Europe’s top five leagues WILL have turned heads among the other four.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed in a statement on Tuesday: ‘The big sporting affairs cannot occur before September. The 2019-20 football season cannot return.’

While it will be possible for people to go and exercise outdoors after May 11, when lockdown measures start to relax, he added: ‘It will not be possible to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports. If the (health) indicators are not there, we will not end confinement on May 11.’

Gatherings will also be limited to just 10 people as part of the new rules and with France the third-worst affected country in Europe as per deaths due to COVID-19, Italy and Spain, who have been hit even worse, now have serious questions to answer.

The French Professional Football League (LFP) are planning to meet in May to decide on how the tables for this season should be defined and which teams will be promoted and relegated, refusing to initially null and void the entire campaign, although it remains a possibility.

They will also decide who will be given European places at the same meeting and if PSG, who are 12 points clear at the top, will be crowned champions.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis have spoken to leagues in Europe, including LaLiga and the Premier League, and asked them for a detailed plan on how they will finish the campaign.

A statement from European football’s governing body said: ‘National Associations and/or Leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by May 25, 2020, the planned restart of their domestic competitions — including the date of restart and the competition format.’

France’s decision saw Ligue 1 become the third major European league to end the season early after Belgium and Holland.

Sportsmail now looks at the other four top European leagues, and how the judgement call in France could influence their return to the pitch.

Of all the leagues across Europe, it is the Premier League that is reportedly facing the biggest losses if the season was cancelled, much like it was in Framce.

The Premier League have long insisted that the plan is to return and complete the season but they stressed to Sportsmail on Wednesday that they only plan to resume when the government give the all-clear.

Teams have started to return to training, modified to adhere to social distancing measures in place as part of the national lockdown, and plans are being drawn up about what is needed from the league to bring about a resumption.

Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday that drive-in screenings, digital viewing parties and cardboard cut-outs of fans are ideas under consideration by Premier League clubs when football returns behind closed doors.

The country’s giants are discussing ways in which they can ‘maintain fan loyalty’ during the pandemic, with some acutely aware that supporters could lose appetite for the sport when subjected to ‘soulless’ fixtures on television.

As for prioritising the safety of players on the pitch for matches, which would have to take place behind-closed-doors, Sportsmail reported on Monday that as many as 26,000 coronavirus tests – at a cost of up to £4million – will be administered to players and staff to complete the season, with the Premier League footing the bill.

And it is understood top-flight officials have informed clubs they intend to oversee the tests, which will be taken twice a week, essentially taking the procedures out of clubs control.

The Premier League will be responsible for sourcing medical staff to carry out the tests, which will almost certainly result in costs increasing.

The testing blueprint will be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders meeting.

Friday’s meeting is likely to be important following on from the decision in France, with the two countries comparable in how they have been affected by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Liverpool are 25 points clear and look set to secure their first league title since 1990 if the league were to resume. But at the other end, West Ham in 16th, Watford in 17th, and Bournemouth in 18th can only be separated from the relegation spots by goal difference – highlighting the need to finish the campaign to ensure fairness on relegation.

German football chiefs have long insisted that they are planning to return to action and see out the 2019-20 season.

The country has managed to keep the number of coronavirus cases down through mass testing and players are already back in group training, putting them ahead of the rest of Europe’s top leagues.

But Thursday is likely to be a pivotal day for the league with Chancellor Angela Merkel set to discuss whether, as desired, the league can return on May 9.

There have been suggestions in recent days that a restart could have to be pushed back a week to May 16 due to a recent spike in positive cases in the country putting their resumption plan under threat.

The plan will see players ‘quasi-quarantined’ and the Rhenische Post reported that the proposal has done enough to garner support at the sports ministerial conference but Merkel has the all important say.

Finances could go on to play a defining role with many clubs in desperate need of a restart. They will be anxiously awaiting news from Thursday’s crucial talks.

According to an article in Italian paper Calcio e Finanza last month, the Bundesliga would be facing the prospect of losing between €300-400million (£262-350m), more than twice as much as what Ligue 1 stood to face by cancelling.

That is likely to play a factor with French football chiefs acutely aware that their European rivals, from an economic standpoint, are more in need of a restart than they are, due largely to exorbitant broadcasting deals.

Bayern Munich are top of the league, ahead of Borussia Dortmund by four points, and so there is very much a title race still alive, unlike in England and France whereby Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain found themselves as runaway leaders.

For Germany and the Bundesliga, much will depend on this spike in positive coronavirus cases and the decision about whether the country will have no choice but to ramp up lockdown.

They have 160,000 infections to date but only 6,000 deaths, which is a much lower total than the likes of the UK, Italy and Spain – all on more than 20,000 fatalities.

Their virus reproduction rate – which shows how many people on average are effected by coronavirus – has now shot up to 1.0, the ‘dividing line between growth and decline’.

Merkel has previously aired caution and said hospitals would be overwhelmed if the rate rises any further, meaning a second lockdown would be ‘unavoidable’.

Last week Bundesliga chief Christian Seifert said: ‘If we get the signal that we can start on May 9, we will be ready.’

The Bundesliga, while they will have taken interest in the judgement delivered in France, still appears set on bringing the action back to the pitch, even if it is to be behind-closed-doors.

Having been in national lockdown since March 10, football has fallen drastically down the priority list in Italy.

They have been the worst affected country in Europe with more than 202,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus which has caused a global pandemic.

At the time of writing there have been 27,359 deaths and, while it would prove controversial, Serie A chiefs may look at France and decide to follow suit, with the league at loggerheads with ministers about the decision not to re-open training grounds already.

Even though Italian FA chief executive Gabriele Gravina is determined to resume the season next month, the government appear more and more sceptical at the chances of doing so – especially with the 2019-20 campaign already curtailed in Belgium, Holland and France.

‘I honestly see the path for the resumption being narrower and narrower,’ said sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora.

‘The decision in France may push Italy and other European countries to follow that line.

‘If I were in the position of the club owners and chairmen, I would think about the new season. Starting training sessions again does not mean starting the season again.

‘Reading certain things, there may be a majority of club chairman ready to ask for the suspension [of the current season] to prepare for the new one in the best way.

‘The people who run the game – I’m talking about the Italian FA and the Football League – need to come up with a plan B. Following scientific advice, we will decide in the next few days about the resumption of the season.’

Players are still unable to use training facilities like peers are doing in Germany and England and fresh doubts emerged when Juventus agreed to allow Matthjis de Ligt to return to Holland.

Strict quarantine rules in both countries mean the defender will not be eligible until at least the start of June, a move some felt was a nod towards no action returning any time soon.

The news from France quite frankly left a bitter taste in the mouth of LaLiga President Javier Tebas.

He said: ‘I do not understand why there would be more danger in playing football behind closed doors, with all precautionary measures, than working on an assembly line or being on a fishing boat on the high seas.

‘If important economic sectors cannot restart, in a safe and controlled manner, they could end up disappearing. That could happen to professional football.’

Tebas’ comments, which arrived soon after the verdict was delivered in France that the 2020-21 season was to be deemed over, suggest that Spain are unlikely to follow their neighbour’s lead when it comes to 2019-20 campaign.

On Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the lifting of various restrictions on Spain’s lockdown including individual training for athletes in professional leagues.

The resumption of individual training sessions is part of Phase 0 for Sanchez and his government in emerging from the coronavirus lockdown.

Spain has been one the hardest hit countries from the virus, and as of April 28 had announced nearly 24,000 deaths – the second most in Europe.

LaLiga will now press ahead with plans to test all players and allow them to train alone in the first of a four phase programme of return.

Member clubs have already been sent a detailed set of protocols to follow in training, which will build up from individual practices, smaller group sessions to full squad sessions.

With a nod to what is happening in Germany and England already, Tebas continued: ‘In other countries teams are already training, that’s the example to follow.

‘In Spain football is an important economic driver that we need to reactivate like many others. We continue to focus on this reactivation, in a responsible manner and adhering to health recommendations, as soon as possible.’