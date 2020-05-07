Coronavirus: “I am cured” announces Paulo Dybala

²Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala is officially cured of the Covid-19 and will be able to come out of isolation, after the negative results of the last tests. This is what the player and his club, Juventus Turin, announced jointly on Wednesday.

“Many people have spoken in recent weeks … But I can finally confirm that I am cured. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts are with all those who still suffer from it. Take care of yourself, ”said the 26-year-old Argentinian.

Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥ ️ – Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020

Relieved, the player also posted a photo on Instagram where we see him posing in his garden, his arms open, his gaze towards the sky and his smile on his lips, with the caption: “My face says it all, I’m finally cured of Covid-19 “.

“Dybala has carried out, in accordance with the protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests for the coronavirus Covid-19, the results of which have returned negative,” said Juventus in a press release. “The player has therefore recovered and will no longer be subject to the isolation regime at his home,” added the club, which opened its training center on Monday for the first individual sessions.

Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive last March, along with Italian defender Daniele Rugani and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Rugani, the first case diagnosed in Serie A on March 11, and Matuidi recovered in mid-April.

Dybala was diagnosed on March 22 with his girlfriend Oriana, who recovered earlier from the disease that caused nearly 30,000 deaths in Italy.

“Impossible to fix a certain date” for the resumption of Serie A

Italian football, stopped since March 10 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is working for a resumption of the season. But the Italian Minister of Sports warned on Wednesday that it was “impossible to set a certain date” for the resumption of Serie A.

Players have been allowed to resume individual training at team sports centers this week, but must wait until May 18 at the earliest to train in groups.