Coronavirus in Berlin: Interior Senator Geisel considers restrictions to be possible until the end of the year – Berlin

Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD), considers it possible that certain measures to contain the coronavirus could apply all year round – such as the distance rules. He said that on the rbb information radio. He also assumes that the first restrictions in the May be lifted again. The “lockdown” was “not to be extended indefinitely”. (more on the blog below).

When applying the new catalog of fines (all regulations here), Geisel promised “a sense of proportion”. Between 25 and 500 euros can become due if you violate the exit restrictions. Will Minimum distance of 1.50 meters not complying with other people, which may lead to group formation, may have to between 25 and 500 euros numbers. The police union criticized the new rules sharply: Because of the elimination of the identification requirement, it was no longer possible to tell whether members of larger groups came from a family or from the same household. Sitting on benches or blankets is also practically impossible to control because the regulation does not stipulate the duration.

Are officially confirmed in Berlin on Thursday evening 3223 people infected with the coronavirus. That is an increase of eight percent compared to Wednesday. That roughly corresponded to the growth figures of the past few days and was significantly lower than the week before. That number doubled in just over eight days. This period is also slowly increasing. 448 corona patients are currently being treated in Berlin’s clinics, of which 116 are in intensive care units. According to the current status there is in Berlin so far 20 Covid-19 dead.

