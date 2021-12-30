Coronavirus infects 5 Atletico Madrid players.

Simeone, as well as team members Koke, Antoine Griezmann, Hector Herrera, and Joao Felix, have all contracted the virus and have been placed in home isolation, according to a statement released by Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid forward, and Koke, Herrera, and Felix are midfielders.

All five members of the Spanish football team are asymptomatic, according to the club.

Atletico Madrid will play Rayo Vallecano at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday in a Spanish La Liga match.