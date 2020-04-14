Coronavirus Italy: Juventus give Adrien Rabiot permission to head back to France during lockdown

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been allowed by the club to return to France for the remainder of the coronavirus lockdown period in Italy.

Training in sporting facilities has been outlawed until at least April 13 in Italy, but the Italian Football Federation are hoping to conclude the Serie A season by early July if games are allowed to restart on May 20.

With those scenarios in mind, the Italian club have given Rabiot permission to head to the French Riviera, where he will self-isolate until Maurizio Sarri’s men resume training.

He becomes the ninth Juventus player to return home including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira and Wojciech Szczesny.

Moreover, Rabiot could be set for a permanent departure from Juventus in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old Frenchman only joined the Turin-based side last summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot struggled to break into the side upon his arrival and has also suffered a couple of injury setbacks.

He has gone on to make 24 appearances to date, but has failed to contribute a single goal or assist for the club this campaign.

Rabiot’s contract with the Serie A giants runs until 2023, but given that he is on a high salary and hasn’t fully convinced this season, the Italian outlet claim a summer exit is a possibility.

The Frenchman’s future could be thrown into further doubt if Juventus manage to land Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Rabiot’s compatriot is reportedly keen on a return to Turin, with reports claiming on Saturday that United are preparing a sensational swap deal for defender Matthijs de Ligt.