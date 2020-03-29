Coronavirus Italy: ‘Let Lazio have the title’ – Massimo Cellino insists Serie A season is OVER

Brescia president Massimo Cellino believes that the current Serie A campaign is over due to coronavirus – and labelled the ongoing pandemic as the ‘plague’.

The 63-year-old also insists that football comes secondary to the current health crisis and, convinced that the season shouldn’t be resumed, is now fully focused on next term instead.

Cellino then slammed clubs, including Napoli and Lazio, who reportedly wish to return to training in the near future.

The whole of Italy is in a state of lockdown, with the government announcing recently that all non-essential businesses will be temporarily shut down in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Coronavirus has killed over 4,000 people in the country, and Cellino admitted that his priorities now lie solely with the current emergency.

‘Don’t be daft, how can we resume the season? I am thinking of next term and only that,’ Cellino told Corriere dello Sport.

‘The Coppa Italia, the Scudetto… if Claudio Lotito (Lazio owner) wants it, he can have it. He’s convinced that his team is unbeatable, so let him keep that belief.

‘How can we be sitting here talking about the Serie A title when we have a plague on our doorstep? I couldn’t care less about football right now.’

Brescia and long-standing rivals Bergamo are two of the towns in Italy hit hardest by the pandemic, leaving Cellino adamant that the coronavirus ‘plague’ means that the campaign should be halted indefinitely.

He added: ‘I continually receive news from Brescia and it’s just incredible, yet the city is facing this tragedy with such dignity that it makes you feel helpless. These people have parents, relatives, friends who die every day, yet they suffer terribly in silence. If this had happened elsewhere, it would’ve been a revolution.

‘Life comes first. We cannot play again this season. Some don’t realise yet what is happening and those people are worse than the virus. I don’t believe in miracles, I stopped that a long time ago, so let’s press the reset button.

‘We cannot think about when we’ll resume, but if we’ll survive at all. Be realistic, people. This is the plague.’

Roma have stepped up their efforts to help battle the ongoing crisis, with the club set to fund three intensive care ventilators and eight beds for a hospital in the Italian capital.

The region of Lombardy has also been left ravaged by the virus, and the Milan clubs were some of the first to host their fixtures behind closed doors, before then suspending them altogether.

But Napoli have been criticised for their plans to return to training before the lockdown in Italy has been lifted, with the players’ union appealing to wait until at least April 3.

Napoli and Lazio were reportedly the only two teams in Serie A who wanted to return before the advised date of April 3.