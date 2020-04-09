Coronavirus: José Mourinho apologizes for violating containment

The scene was badly lived in the middle of a coronavirus health crisis. Tottenham coach José Mourinho, caught meeting several players, including French midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé, in a park in full containment to fight the epidemic of Covid-19, admitted his wrongs on Wednesday.

“I recognize that my actions do not comply with the protocol put in place by the government which wants us to have contact only with people in our household,” admitted the Portuguese coach in a statement.

“It is vital that we play our part and follow government advice to support our NHS heroes and that we save lives,” he added.

Criticized by the Mayor of London

Mourinho had been photographed in training with London club record rookie Tanguy Ndombélé in a public park in the northern suburbs of London where two other Spurs players, Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon, were seen running side by side. Serge Aurier, for his part, posted on Instagram a video of him jogging with another person.

Jose Mourinho was spotted training several Spurs players in a park, ignoring the social distance guidelines😑 When are people going to get it that the only way this whole pandemic is going to end is if we stay inside, that’s all the key worker heroes are asking us to do pic.twitter.com/HIkKcIZCyK – Jacob (@ Jacobr_10) April 8, 2020

London mayor Sadiq Khan, interviewed by the BBC, said “Special One” and his players should lead by example.

“My concern is that those who support Spurs, especially children, or those who follow football, see these images, read the newspaper, look on the internet and think” If it’s good for them, why wouldn’t it be good for me? “”, explained the elected official.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus and several incidents involving footballers who do not respect social distancing rules have already been reported.

The balance sheet increases in the United Kingdom

Manchester City international side defender Kyle Walker is under threat of sanction from his club following press reports that he has brought prostitutes to his home in confinement.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends, club, supporters and the public for dropping them,” the player said in a statement.