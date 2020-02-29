Coronavirus: Juventus – Inter and four other matches postponed in Italy

The shock at the top of Serie A will not take place. At least not this weekend. The meeting between Juventus, leader of the Italian Championship, and Inter Milan, 3rd, was to be held this Sunday, behind closed doors, due to the epidemic of coronavirus, which is blazing in the country. Finally, the Italian Football League, which points to “the extraordinary urgency of protection of health and public safety”, decided to postpone it to May 13, the date on which the Italian Cup final was originally scheduled . This was postponed to May 20.