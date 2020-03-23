Coronavirus latest: Juve striker Dybala and Milan legend Maldini test positive

Paulo Dybala has revealed he is the third Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus.

The Argentina international posted a picture on Twitter with his girlfriend Oriana where he confirmed the pair had contracted Covid-19.

On Tuesday the Serie A club revealed Blaise Matuidi had coronavirus, becoming the second Juve ace after Daniele Rugani to get the virus.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala said.

“Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

Juventus confirmed the 26-year-old was “asymptomatic and fine” while in voluntary home isolation.

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID-19,” a club statement read.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3

— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

AC Milan later announced technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who is in the youth team, had tested positive, but were “both well” having self-isolated for two weeks.

A statement from the Serie A side read: “AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Paolo Maldini won seven Serie A titles and five European Cups with Milan between 1984 and 2009. Daniel, 18, made his senior debut against Hellas Verona last month.