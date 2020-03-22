Coronavirus: Liverpool makes its stewards available to supermarkets – Foot – ANG

Unemployed after Premier League stoppage, Anfield stewards are ready to help supermarkets manage the influx of customers before the likely general containment which should follow in the UK the closure of all non-essential businesses , Saturday.
This offer of services was relayed Sunday by the executive director of the English club, Peter Moore.
“They are clearly the best in this kind of work”
“Message to supermarket managers here on the banks of the Mersey, launches the leader on the club’s Twitter account. Our stewards offer to volunteer their time and skills to help control population flow, manage queues, parking, support the elderly and disabled to get their supplies to their car , etc. “
“They are clearly the best at this kind of work and would be happy to assist you in whatever way you think is appropriate (and safe) on your premises”assured Moore.
