Coronavirus: Manchester United star Juan Mata calls on players to join forces in fight crisis

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has urged footballers across the world to unite in the fight against coronavirus.

The co-founder of charity initiative Common Goal, Mata and the organisation announced the formation of a Covid-19 response fund on Wednesday to help vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic.

Common Goal say the fund will be utilised to tackle the immediate effects and support people in the aftermath.

Mata said: ‘It’s been heartening to see many positive responses from players and other football leaders to the current crisis, but it can be also hard to know what to do to help effectively those who need it most.

‘We are suffering a stark reminder of how interdependent we all are. To overcome coronavirus, and the other challenges facing humanity, we need to coordinate individual efforts and work together as a team.

‘I’m urging not only my Common Goal team-mates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to unite and help tackle this crisis, and at the same time use this as a catalyst to play a key role in tackling the other challenges humanity faces. Together we can beat this.’

Mata will also be taking part in a Live Match on Instagram where players are being asked to commit the 90 minutes they are no longer spending playing football to interact with fans to encourage others to donate and share experiences of what they have been doing through the crisis.