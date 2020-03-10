Coronavirus map: How is European football being effected by COVID-19

The impact of the deadly coronavirus is continuing to cause havoc across European football, increasing the pressure on the bosses of English football to move games behind closed doors.

There have been more than 114,000 cases reported of coronavirus while more than 4,000 people have died.

Italy is the worst affected country outside of China and the decision was made earlier in the week to suspend all sporting activity across the country until April 3.

Champions League matches are now falling one by one with Chelsea’s trip to Bayern Munich the latest to be put behind closed doors. Chelsea had sold close to 3,000 tickets for fans to travel out to the game.

Manchester United’s trip to Austria to face LASK in the Europa League will take place behind closed doors following a decision in the country to reduce the capacity of – or cancel – events.

With a host of other European countries including France, Germany, Spain and Italy keeping fans out or cancelling sporting events altogether, the pressure is being increased on English football chiefs to follow suit, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

The Premier League has continued to keep matches open to spectators despite other leagues on the continent taking more serious measures to combat the virus, known as Covid-19.

As things stand, England, Scotland and matches in the League of Ireland remain unaffected by the virus.

On Tuesday, LaLiga made the decision to put every match in Spain’s top flight behind closed doors for the next two weeks of matches.

It was later decided that second and third division games in Spain would also continue without fans in attendance.

On the same morning, Barcelona announced that their Champions League last-16 second leg with Italian side Napoli was to be held without fans. The entire country of Italy is in lockdown and the Catalan side felt assembling close to 100,000 people at the Nou Camp for the match represented an unnecessary risk.

Barcelona’s decision means that their match joins Juventus-Lyon, Valencia-Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain-Borussia Dortmund as last-16 games to be held without fans.

Only Liverpool’s game with Atletico Madrid, Manchester City’s visit from Real Madrid and RB Leipzig against Tottenham Hotspur are slated to allow supporters entry into the stadium.

Switzerland was among the first countries to take decisive action following the outbreak of the virus as all matches in the Swiss top division were suspended until at least March 23.

In the Bundesliga, the decision was made to prioritise safety for the coming weeks with Dortmund’s bitter derby with Schalke to be behind closed doors at the weekend.

Holland and Belgium are yet to go behind closed doors but players have been told not to interact with supporters through autographs and photos.

The Bosnian league will be behind closed doors for the next two weeks, which includes the eagerly-anticipated Sarajevo derby, now going ahead without any fans attending.

An announcement across Portugal was made to limit spectators to 5,000 or less at major events with a decision to keep fans out entirely the alternative should the virus continue to spread.

In Denmark, Brondby quarantined 13 members of staff, including one player and a member of the coaching staff, last week after former Danish international Thomas Kahlenberg was diagnosed with the virus. He was attending a recent match.

The Russian Premier League is running unaffected and the decision was made to persist with the pre-match handshake, despite the rest of Europe opting to limit the amount of physical contact between players.

Greece’s decision was to place the next two rounds of the top-division play-offs behind closed doors while Poland is expected to keep fans out of forthcoming first division matches.