Coronavirus: no Ligue 1 “at best” before mid-June

No one knows when the Ligue 1 football championship will resume. Interrupted for ten days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the competition will not be able to resume before mid-June, “at best”, believes Bernard Caïazzo, president of the supervisory board of Saint-Etienne football club, 17th in the ranking.

“We can not play until the curve is reversed, that is to say in July-August, at best on June 15,” he said, on France Bleu Loire. Even the possibility of such a late recovery should not prevent the 2019-2020 season from ending, according to the Stéphane director, “very very worried” about the consequences on the financial health of the clubs.

Already 500 million to 600 million euros in losses

“We have to finish the championship at all costs. Even if it means ending the exercise in July-August, and resuming in stride, ”insists Bernard Caïazzo. “Without state aid, within six months, half of the pro clubs will file for bankruptcy,” he said. The five major European championships have already lost four billion euros, the French championship between 500 to 600 million. “

Even in the event of partial unemployment, as decided by Lyon and Marseille, it is capped at 4.5 times the minimum wage (around 5,500 euros net) and the overwhelming part of the players’ wages remains the responsibility of the clubs, recalls the leader of the Greens. “There are not many footballers who win € 6,000,” he says. Behind, these are the clubs that will have to pay. And currently, they have no more recipes. “

“Afterwards, there will be the absence of a transfer window, Bernard Caïazzo is already planning. Our neighbors will not have the resources to buy players this summer. However, the Ligue 1 clubs are counting on sales by the end of June. Not to mention the 170 million euros in less TV rights and the shortfall in ticketing for clubs. “