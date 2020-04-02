Coronavirus: Olympians react with fury to IOC’s dithering over Tokyo 2020 postponement

Olympians past and present have expressed their dismay at the refusal to immediately cancel or postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games in a chorus of protest at the International Olympic Committee’s dithering.

The IOC held an emergency board meeting via conference call on Sunday and for the first time announced they were considering making ‘changes to the start date’ of this summer’s Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the IOC’s refusal to call the Olympics off now, instead waiting another month to make a decision, has been met with howls of frustration and indignation.

Dina Asher-Smith, Britain’s world 200m champion sprinter said on Twitter: ‘So wait… does this mean that athletes face up to another FOUR weeks of finding ways to fit in training – whilst potentially putting ourselves, coaches, support staff and loved ones at risk just to find out they were going to be postponed anyway!!!,’ she said on Twitter.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, a Puerto Rican 100m hurdler, was indignant.

‘Shouldn’t even have to wait 4 more weeks. Postpone Olympics until next year or cancel it. It’s that simple! It don’t take 4 weeks. Meanwhile so many athletes are going without training because there’s no where to train.’

In another tweet, Quinn accused the IOC of prioritising finances over athletes’ wellbeing.

‘IOC only gives af about money and not our health. It’s obvious,’ she wrote.

The athletes’ reactions follow the angry response from the British Olympic Association, who will hold their own meeting tomorrow and call for the Games to be delayed, as well as further calls from other nations for an immediate postponement.

Callum Skinner, the British gold and silver medallist in track cycling at Rio 2016, who also fronts the Global Athlete movement, warned boycotts would ensue if the Games were not postponed.

‘People think Olympians are superheroes but they are normal people and fall ill like everybody else,’ he said.

‘At London 2012, about 700 out of 10,000 athletes were diagnosed as asthmatic, which puts them in a high-risk category. Even if athletes don’t have Covid-19, they may have a cough so can’t compete.

‘If the International Olympic Committee does continue to push ahead, we could see boycotts. As the pandemic gets worse and worse and there are more and more societal restrictions put in place, I think the call needs to be made now.’

Carl Lewis, one of the biggest stars in the history of athletics having won an incredible nine gold medals in track and field over four Games, called for a delay of up to two years for the Games, suggesting they be combined with the Winter Olympics for a ‘celebratory Olympic year’.

Lewis told told Houston television station KRIV: ‘I think a more comfortable situation would be two years and put it in the Olympic year with the Winter Olympics and then make it kind of a celebratory Olympic year.

‘There are some athletes who are right on the edge of retiring that that may hurt, but in reality, you have to focus on what (will best serve) the masses.’

Lewis added that staging the Tokyo Olympics only two years ahead of the the Paris Games in 2024 should not be considered a problem.

‘Two years isn’t a big deal, and then two years later we have the summer (Olympics) again,’ he said. ‘I think that that would kind of give them time to re-prepare.

‘I just think there’s a way to put sports in its perspective, understand the athletes’ lives and their dedication and give them a second chance they deserve in a way that they can be respected and also have a chance to be the best they can be.’

Michael Johnson, a winner of four gold medals in the 200m and 400m who is also one of the BBC’s leading athletics pundits, called for clarity from the IOC and said that their course of action is making athletes ‘risk their lives’.

He said: ‘IOC should communicate the window for deciding on the ’20 Olympics. Athletes must keep training but for many there’s nowhere to train! They may risk their lives and others trying to continue training. Answer isn’t just cancel ASAP. But communicate the process to the athletes!’

In another tweet, Johnson hinted that cancellation could be an option, saying: ‘Japan’s Finance member says Japan has a 40 year Olympic curse. He may be right! 1940 they decided to forfeit the right to host due to war and the games were eventually cancelled. 1980 they joined the US led boycott of the Moscow Games. 2020???’

Decathlon double gold medallist Ashton Eaton simply said: ‘#Tokyo2021. Nothing else makes sense.’

He also added: ‘Anything else is socially irresponsible. How can the IOC and Japanese NOC in good conscience hold one of the worlds largest and most important gatherings and risk facilitating the acceleration of global contagion and having the worst event in history?

‘Most evidence (infrastructure, timeline, budget, ticket sales, technology, performances, etc) showed @Tokyo2020 is/was set to be one of the best Olympics in history. Japan, the athletes, the sponsors, the fans, local businesses; all deserve the best shot at that. 2020 is not it.’

Jessica Mendoza, softball gold and silver medallist at Athens 2004, gave warning that just one infected athlete could spark a wave of illness among other Olympians, simply saying: ‘It just takes one … Postpone the games.’

Adam Rippon, bronze medallist figure skater at Pyeongchang 2018, said: ‘It is crazy to not postpone the Olympics. There would be so many people put at risk. I can’t imagine what the athletes are going through right now but why put them and their teams in danger???’

Canadian tennis player Gabby Dabrowski, an Olympian at Rio 2016, said: ‘Competing in the Olympics is my #1 goal but I fully support this decision and I commend our leadership for taking a stand. I hope more nations follow suit. #keepeveryonesafe’

Broadcaster Piers Morgan joined the athletes’ calls for postponement. He said: ‘This is ridiculous. How on earth can athletes properly prepare for an Olympics amid all this carnage? Postpone it, ASAP.’

The options being considered by the IOC over the next month are a scaled-down version of the Olympics this summer, a delay until later this year or putting them back to 2021.

Cancelling the Tokyo Games altogether has been ruled out, with the colossal investment put into the Games meaning no competition would spell a financial disaster for Japan. It is reported that the country has spent anywhere between £10billion and £20bn building infrastructure, including stadiums and increasing hotel capacity, to get ready to host the Olympics.

Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders such as U.S. Track and Field and UK Athletics calling for a delay.

The pressure was ranked up further on the IOC after Team Canada announced that it will not participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games due to concerns about the outbreak.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) called for the games to be postponed for a year as lockdowns and travel restrictions make it unlikely the games can go ahead.

‘The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring,’ the committees said in a statement.

‘While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,’ it added.

Australia’s Olympic athletes are being told to expect the Games to be postponed by at least one year.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) boss Matt Carroll said that under the ever changing circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, Australia could not assemble a team for the July event.

He said the priority for the AOC was the ‘health’ of the athletes and they had been in contact with members from 25 sports who confirmed they did not want the Games to go ahead under the current climate.

Meanwhile, BOA chairman Hugh Robertson said: ‘We welcome the IOC executive board decision to review the options in respect of a postponement. However, we urge rapid decision-making for the sake of athletes who still face significant uncertainty.

‘Restrictions now in place have removed the ability of athletes to compete on a level playing field and it simply does not seem appropriate to continue on the present course towards the Olympic Games in the current environment.’

A postponement of the Olympics is now almost inevitable, which was echoed by Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, but the IOC said they need more time to see what happens with the spread of coronavirus and to discuss their alternatives to starting the Games as planned on July 24.

War is over if you want it, sang John and Yoko. And the Olympics ends that way, too. The athletes are, at last, beginning to realise their power.

Just as wars need people, an Olympics need runners and swimmers and riders and rowers. Without them, it’s nothing.

So the interventions of United States Track and Field and USA Swimming are game-changing. These are not just any old athletes calling for postponement — but American athletes. And American money keeps the Olympic movement going, specifically that provided by the broadcaster NBC.

In the past, it has even pretended the Olympics is not a live event to ensure American performances are shown at prime time — delaying the screening of races sometimes by many hours to maximise national interest.

American sports fans are insular. They care about their own. American athletes and broadcasters sneeze and the Olympic movement gets a cold, or finally wakes up to the threat of coronavirus.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, is a man who seems sorry to see cheating Russians go, so we shouldn’t expect him to be on the right side of any argument — but on this one he has been particularly impervious to global moods.

In repeatedly expressing the 2020 Games would go ahead without a hitch — and continuing to cling to this fantasy — his only allies are his Japanese hosts

As the rest of the world shuts down and athletes are advised to avoid the social contact and travel necessary to train and hone their performances, Bach and Tokyo’s organisers have been unhelpfully strident voices, insisting there is no need to change course.

They were at it again yesterday, delaying a decision on whether to postpone — or stage a reduced Games — by another month, a time when many epidemiologists predict parts of the planet will be entering their coronavirus peak.

Yet there remains a trump card to be played, a move that will render any further discussion meaningless: metaphorically, the ball is in the athletes’ court. As more have expressed disquiet about the pressures they are being placed under, Bach’s position is increasingly preposterous.

Lord Coe, president of the IAAF, might have thought he would win friends by talking about premature cancellation as a threat to athletes’ earnings. Instead, there was a backlash, even from those he was hoping to protect.

Coe’s concerns seemed out of touch when the athletes were balancing risks and rewards, wondering whether their pursuit of an Olympic dream would come at a cost to family or friends.

On a pure sporting level, it is no longer a fair competition, with some athletes more able to prepare than others; on an ethical level, it is a minefield, with many governments and localities now treating leaving the house for anything bar absolute necessity as an act of extreme callousness.

‘Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time,’ intoned the Prime Minister last week, which puts the pursuit of medals, or even Olympic participation — the limit of the dream for many — into perspective. Yet speaking to German regional broadcaster SWR at the weekend, Bach remained in denial.

‘The Olympic Games cannot be moved like a football game next Saturday,’ he said. ‘It is a complex undertaking and you can only act responsibly when you have a clear decision-making foundation. A cancellation of the Games would be the least fair solution. A cancellation would destroy the Olympic dream of 11,000 athletes and of 206 Olympic committees.’ Oh, the committees! Won’t they think of the committees?

Oh, the committees! Won’t they think of the committees?

Here is what is wrong with Bach’s statement: everything. It is stupid, mendacious and selfaggrandising. Bach thinks his job is more complex and important than that of other sports administrators. It isn’t. They all have logistical issues, and while Bach’s event is bigger than an individual football match, it hasn’t started, which gives it a sizable advantage over, say, Europe’s major football leagues.

So it can be moved, in its entirety, once the future of the planet and its people are known. And if that happens to cut across the scheduling in some Olympic sports, tough.

It’s the Olympics. It’s bigger. Everyone understands. If the IAAF have to move the 2021 World Championships to accommodate Tokyo next summer, so be it. We all know who wins any battle between those two events.

Mo Farah has four Olympic golds and six from world championships but if he was pushed for space, which do you think would be at the front of the trophy cabinet?

As for the need for a clear, decision-making foundation, that’s exaggerated, too. Bach just needs to make one clear decision, which is postponement, and then use the time to review options.

And if he really cannot come up with logistic alternatives, he is not intellectually capable of leading the movement and should make way for someone who is.

Finally, having unloaded his own problems, Bach sees fit to mention the athletes. Yet, increasingly, the athletes are speaking for themselves.

Even as Bach was detailing his trumped-up woes, Max Hartung, a German fencer like the IOC president, was explaining why he could not compete at the Games.

Hartung, the head of Germany’s athletes’ commission and a four-time European champion who has already qualified for Tokyo, said he could find no justification in preparing for the Games at a time when everyone had to play their part in stopping the spread of the virus.

‘I cannot train at the moment,’ he said. ‘More importantly, I can show strength to do the right thing instead of training. I will not take part on the scheduled dates.’

And that’s the key to it, right there. The scheduled dates. No dreams have to be killed, no professional lives ruined. Nobody is saying the Games will not take place. Just not this summer.

Not now. It is up to the organisers to find a solution because, undoubtedly, one exists.

Bach may have thought he could have an Olympics that endured coronavirus, he may have thought he could lay on an event that was an antidote to so much human misery, but he cannot have a Games without athletes.

It was always going to be their call. Now he must heed it.