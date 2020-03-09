Coronavirus outbreak: Liverpool ‘to stay in Europe for pre-season tour’ scuppering friendly in China

Liverpool have abandoned plans for a pre-season trip to Asia and will remain in Europe as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Reds were exploring the prospect of a lucrative one-off game in China this summer but have now shelved those plans.

Instead, Liverpool will remain in Europe during pre-season for the first time in a decade, having spent the last two summers in America.

The Reds’ last trip to Asia came back in 2017 when they competed in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong, though that event was hampered by severe weather conditions.

According to The Athletic, the news has been welcomed by manager Jurgen Klopp, who told the club’s owners several months ago that he favoured a Europe-based training camp.

Klopp wants to reduce the amount of travelling his side has to do and the risk of fatigue, which he feels will give them a better chance of success next season.

The German is already concerned about the late return of several first-team players after the European Championship and Copa America.

However, Liverpool will miss out on an estimated £5million of revenue from a tour of Asia, though they will be confident of filling that shortfall by lining up high-profile friendlies against elite teams.

Last July, the Reds regularly attracted crowds of between 30,000 and 40,000 in America but will hope to pack out bigger venues in Europe this summer.

Liverpool are yet to confirm their pre-season plans publicly but sources at the club have stated that they plan on staying in Europe unless circumstances regarding the virus change significantly in the coming weeks.