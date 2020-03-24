‘Coronavirus pandemic could keep Liverpool target Werner at Leipzig’

Liverpool target Timo Werner could stay at RB Leipzig because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Markus Krosche.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Germany international, who is being viewed as a back-up option to their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to meet Werner’s release clause of €58million (£50m), while the player himself has stated that he admires the reigning European champions.

It is so far unclear how the coronavirus outbreak will impact on transfers and players contracts with leagues all over Europe currently suspended.

And when asked whether it could see Werner remain at Leipzig, Krosche told Sport 1: “Everything is possible

“We can’t say how the transfer market will develop. We are staring into a very foggy crystal ball. We don’t know how our resources will be and what options other clubs might have.

“England has similar problems like us. To bank on clocks running differently there just because they have investors is wrong.

“Investors also have economic constraints. The crisis does not only hit our branch but has a worldwide impact. Today, we are not able to gauge if the current numbers [transfer fees] are sustainable in six months from now.”