Coronavirus: postponing the Tokyo Olympics, a real headache!

While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo Organizing Committee have paved the way for a possible postponement of the Games, scheduled from July 24 to August 9, the web is teeming with experts, all quick to find the good fallback solution. But if the IOC has given itself four weeks to study the different scenarios, it is because postponing a competition of this magnitude remains eminently complex.

The IOC, master of the rings but not only …

A big patron of the Olympic Games, the IOC is much more than a temple guardian and an organizer. Rich in millions – “It has something to come beyond 2030, so let’s stop saying that there is only a financial interest in postponing or not the Olympics”, assures Guy Drut -, the Committee is also one of the financiers of world sport. In 2018, it thus donated 1 billion to the international Olympic federations (via television rights) and to the national Olympic committees (via its vast marketing program).

The IOC also participates financially in the organization of the Olympic Games and will pay 1 billion to the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee (which represents one third of the Cojo budget). “With the current crisis, we find the usual criticisms that the IOC is an institution disconnected from reality, notes Kevin Bernardi, founder of sport & society, a site specializing in Olympic forums. The IOC always has the same position. He gives himself time for reflection, he consults and he will act on a decision. “

The equivalent of 30 World Championships organized at the same time

“We have no right to say that the leaders of the IOC are irresponsible, plague Guy Drut, member of the institution. On the contrary, they are thoughtful, are in constant contact with the Japanese authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO). Between the sponsors, the TV rights, the athletes, the national Olympic committees, you have to see everything that the Olympics imply. Postponing the biggest sporting event on the planet is not an easy task and the IOC will not just open a calendar to find the ideal postponement date.

“There is a real complexity in terms of logistics, says Kevin Bernardi. Millions of nights have been reserved, shifting them represents colossal work and cost. Sites may no longer be available, either because they will host other events, or because they are expected to be resold (Editor’s note: this would notably be the case for the athletes’ village, the Olympic stadium and the gymnastics center). For others, it will be necessary to extend the rental, which comes at a cost.

The aspect of volunteers is also to be considered. 80,000 people are mobilized for a given period. Will they still be available afterwards? If not, others will need to be trained. The IOC also pointed out that it will have to exchange with sponsors, its own, but also those of Tokyo 2020. “The Tokyo marketing program represents 3 billion euros in contracts, never have the Games had so many sponsors, recalls Kevin Bernardi. The partners have planned visibility but also internal mobilization programs, which will no doubt have to be reviewed. Everything is calibrated and deserves to be discussed. Whatever the outcome, the financial implications will be significant. “

Do we shift or postpone?

Games shifted to September-October or postponed to the summer of 2021, or even 2022? The IOC studies the different scenarios, assessing the economic consequences but also the different international calendars. The solution of the Games in the fall is largely plausible, even if no one currently knows where the pandemic will be at that time (hence the interest also for the IOC to allow itself a month of reflection). In October, championships, tournaments where many professional athletes are involved will have resumed.

Disabilities ? Not really. “Everyone will be free to come or not, it won’t take anything away from the Olympics,” says Guy Drut. Another possibility, postpone. The 2022 deadline seems complicated. It is the year of the Winter Olympics, the Youth Olympic Games, the new IOC standard, the Asian Games, a real juggernaut, and the Football World Cup, even if it is placed in November. Rest 2021. The International Athletics Federation has announced that it has started discussions with Oregon 2021, organizer of the next World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 2021 in Eugene, in the United States. Shifting them by one year would give the Olympic Games a place on the agenda.