Coronavirus quarantines in the US seem inevitable, the doctor says

Fearing a coronavirus outbreak, a doctor suggested that Americans who are concerned about quarantines should start preparing. Dr. David Agus, a medical worker at CBS News, predicted that the question would be “not if, but when and where.” Quarantines will occur during an appearance on “CBS This Morning”.

“The mortality rate is very low with this virus. Most people will survive this virus,” he said.

Agus recommended that companies be asked what their work would be like from home, and that they understand that children in the home may need to go to school from home.

“Bring a week of food, dry food to your house. And be ready for it. There’s no need to panic, we’ll all do it well,” he said. “But there will be a new way of life and we have to prepare for this way of life.”

Agus also recommended taking two to three weeks of medication.

It’s important to look out for possible symptoms to find out if a person should be tested, Agus said. He described “lung symptoms” such as cough or cold as signals, both common events during this time of year that should not raise the alarm unless they worsen.

Agus said the majority of people with the coronavirus had mild symptoms and would not have been tested until the CDC recently broadened their criteria for the subjects being examined.

He explained that the test specializes in coronavirus because the disease is an “RNA virus” that needs to be converted into DNA, which must then be amplified to be examined.

“It’s a complicated test,” Agus admitted, “absolutely feasible, but it’s new.”

In conclusion, he “urged all of us to work together to be part of the solution” and stressed the importance of “not only caring for yourself but also for your community”.

Spending on the 2020 presidential campaign will be nearly $ 1 billion through Super Tuesday

The WHO increases the risk of coronavirus because it spreads to more than 50 countries

House passes a bill to make lynching a federal crime