Coronavirus relief funds for small businesses run dry in the midst of Congress standstill

The $ 349 billion small business emergency funding has been used up less than a month after it was launched under the $ 2.2 trillion third-party coronavirus economic relief bill.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on the funds available,” a small business administration statement said on Thursday. “Nor can we currently register new PPP lenders.” The agency had approved over 1.6 million loan applications on Thursday.

It is unclear when the program could be replenished since Congress will not be back in session until May 4th. Republicans and the White House tried to add $ 251 billion more to the program last week, but Democrats pushed back and asked for more targeted help to minority and women’s holdings, local governments, and hospitals.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) met with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday to try to make a deal, but questions remain. Additional funding could be proposed during a pro forma Senate session scheduled for Thursday afternoon. However, agreement is unlikely and could be blocked by a single legislator.

Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), One of the architects behind the program, made the Democrats for the raid in one Video statement on Twitter calls it “absurd” and “ridiculous”

“Now that we have reached the ceiling because it has been so successful, the Democrats are blocking more money for it,” said Rubio. ”. . . They block it because they say they want more money for other things – I agree we need to do more for these other things. But why do we have to hold the most successful part of the CARES law that helps hostage millions of people? “

