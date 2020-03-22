Coronavirus: Rémois supporters engage in the fight – News feed – Ligue 1

The “Ultrem”, the official name of the group of supporters of the Stade de Reims, announced this Sunday that they will launch an online kitty to help the Reims University Hospital, with which they are already committed by mobilizing each year at Christmas time. “For too long abandoned, hospitals and all staff are sorely lacking in resources and that is why we have decided to create a fund to collect a maximum of funds which will be donated to the CHU de Reims to support them in this situation, can we read in an official press release from the group, in this match, we are all playing for the same team and it is together that we will win it! ” By Saturday evening, pledges had reached 565 euros.