Coronavirus: Rushing football’s restart will put careers at risk, players’ union warns

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Stars’ careers are being put at risk by the imminent resumption of competition, according to a union representing nearly 100,000 athletes.

German football has been cleared to resume next week, and other leading competitions — including the Premier League, which hopes to return on June 12 — are watching closely.

Yet the World Players’ Association, the umbrella organisation for more than 100 unions including the footballers’ global body FIFPro, fears decisions to restart are being taken without ample scientific evidence.

Chief executive Brendan Schwab said: ‘Extensive measures are being developed aimed at preventing COVID-19 from entering or spreading throughout the sports environment.

‘These measures, however, do not fully address the potential impact of the disease on individuals who contract it and how symptoms can be treated. Recent research suggests that athletes may be particularly vulnerable, especially to lung and organ damage, which may be very serious and even career-ending.’

The charity Human Rights Watch believe footballers could be endangered by resuming matches.

‘When you become an athlete, you do not surrender your human rights and you certainly don’t surrender your right to health,’ said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives.