Coronavirus test results planned to be fast-tracked for Premier League

Premier League chiefs hope to fast-track coronavirus test results between games.

Top-flight officials involved in plotting football’s return have discussed implementing a system that will see clubs test all players and staff for the infection on a matchday following games.

They would then aim to have the all results turned around within 48 hours and ready to present to the manager on the morning of the second day after the game.

Concerns have been raised about tests results across the country taking a minimum of four days to return.

But the post-match proposal, part of plans to test players and staff twice a week, would be in line with the government target of test results being returned in one or two days.

The belief is that such a timeline will give managers sufficient notice of who is clear to play in their next game.

The testing process has been discussed by top-flight doctors ahead of the Premier League meeting on Friday where club and league executives will discuss the next steps in the possible return of football.

One of the concerns voiced by managers has been the prospect of them finding out on the day of a game that a group of players within their squad have received positive test results at the same time.

That would leave them facing the dreaded scenario of having to make wholesale changes at late notice and go into a match with severely weakened squads.

Receiving the results for their all of their players and staff within two days after matches would ease some of those concerns.

As revealed by Sportsmail on Thursday any player who tests positive will be treated as an injured player and made unavailable for selection rather than such a development being one that forces anyone who has been in contact to go into self-isolation.