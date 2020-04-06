Coronavirus: the French football team’s support video for caregivers

After the donations, the tribute in pictures. In continuation of the financial assistance provided by the players and the technical staff of the France team to healthcare staff, on the front line facing the coronavirus epidemic, they decided to support them with a video published this Sunday.

Four staff members and 18 players send their encouragement and thanks to the carers, then repeat several times a message intended for the French: “Stay at home”. It is Didier Deschamps, the coach, who launches the video: “Usually, it is you who are behind us to encourage us”.

Then Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann continue: “It is you who sing, who applaud during our meetings. Today you are playing this match. So we are all behind you. We sing and applaud for you. You will win this match against the virus… ”

The video continues and as a symbol, Blaise Matuidi, who was declared positive at Covid-19, says: “We, to help you, we stay at home. Paul Pogba adds: “We will win, we are sure of it.” Olivier Giroud concludes: “You will bring victory against this virus home. “