Coronavirus: the Paris half-marathon canceled

The coronavirus continues to disrupt the sports calendar. In a press conference this Saturday afternoon, Olivier Véran announced the cancellation of the 28th Paris half-marathon which was to take place this Sunday in the streets of the capital. The Minister of Health said that 16 new cases had been confirmed in the country compared to the evening of February 28, 73 in total since the end of January.

“All the events will take place normally,” however assured ASO (Amaury Sport Organization), the organizing company of the Paris half-marathon, on February 26, specifying that the pedestrian race would take place. Over 44,000 runners (a record) were registered, including more than 99 nationalities. The race was to cross the 12th arrondissement, the Bois de Vincennes and the 4th arrondissement.

