Coronavirus: the PSG is selling a collector’s jersey for Paris hospitals – Foot – PSG – Coronavirus

“Faced with the crisis we are going through, Paris Saint-Germain intends to be strongly mobilized like all of its partners and supporters. We can only be sensitive and grateful for the tremendous work that the caregivers do every day, with courage and dedication, in dealing with the emergency. These extraordinary women and men are an example to all of us. The fight promises to be long and the Club wishes to help offer them concrete help to meet their priority needs, rest, eat and share some moments of comfort with their loved ones ”, said Nasser al-Khelaïfi, the Parisian president.