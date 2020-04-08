Coronavirus: Thomas Voeckler very worried about the future

Coach of the French road cycling team, Thomas Voeckler sees with concern the situation of his sport, while the coronavirus epidemic has suspended all races. In an interview with RMC, the former runner made a point of underlining “the exemplarity of the French runners”, but has fears for the continuation. “It’s going to be a disaster in all areas. But for the bike we have already seen the CCC team, World Tour, which has already laid off staff and drastically lowered the wages of its riders. We do not know if this team will leave. A world first division team! Imagine the number of teams that do not have all the hyper-solid kidneys. The bicycle is sometimes precarious. There are some big sponsors who are loyal and who do not have too many worries, but there are others where there may be more worries “said the best climber of the Tour de France 2012.